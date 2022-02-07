Trends point to the Bengals +4.5 Super Bowl spread being a good bet

The Cincinnati Bengals weren’t expected to be the team representing the AFC in the Super Bowl.

However, after taking to Nashville and defeating the top-seeded Titans and then traveling to Kansas City to dethrone the Chiefs, the Bengals will now be on football’s brightest stage for the first time since the last 1980s.

For their third straight game, the Bengals will be underdogs, a sentiment quarterback phenom Joe Burrow isn’t a fan of. The sportsbooks had the Bengals around a field-goal difference against the Titans and then seven-point underdogs to the Chiefs.

Including a seven-point win over the Raiders in the Wild Card Round at home, the Bengals have covered all three of their postseason games. Their hot streak has been longer than even that though.

The Los Angeles Rams, who failed to cover as 3.5-point favorites against the San Francisco 49ers, haven’t quite been able to say the same. In fact, the Rams are 5-5 against the spread (ATS) at home this season, and they are just 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

Given their strength on both the offensive and defensive line along with the Rams potentially having the league’s Offensive Player of the Year, they’re typically in a tougher position to cover, as just winning doesn't always do the trick.

They’ll again need to do more than win the Super Bowl to cover. They opened up -3.5 on the spread which was quickly bet up to -4.5 That means if you bet on the Rams spread they’ll have to win by five or more for you to get paid out.

On the season, the Bengals are much better ATS, posting a 13-7 record so far. The Rams, on the other hand, are just 10-10. With Cincinnati having kept its 2 high-profile games within 3 points the past few weeks, expect another close battle.