How the Cincinnati Bengals manage to throw in the direction of Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is set to be quite the storyline. Ramsey is widely considered the best cornerback in the NFL and is playing in his first Super Bowl.

It’s also the first Super Bowl for the Bengals and their trio of talented wide receivers. Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, and Ja’Marr Chase are three significant reasons how the Bengals got to this point. Chase specifically may end up seeing Ramsey more often than Higgins and Boyd come Sunday night, but Ramsey knows stopping all three of them is key to the Rams coming out with a win.

“I think they’re really good, one of the best trios in football right now,” Ramsey told TheRamsWire about the Bengals’ starting receivers. “I’ve been a fan of all of them, honestly even when they were in college I was watching them. I thought they were really good and what they’ve done in the league has been really, really good, as well. They’ve all been balling. They all have special, unique talents and they have a good connection with their quarterback and good rhythm within their offense. Got a lot of respect for them, young guys coming into the league early and ballin’ like that, a lot of respect for ‘em.”

Ramsey himself came into the NFL and dominated from the get-go. As a second-year player, he was an All-Pro for the Jacksonville Jaguars team that went to the AFC Championship game. He ended up leveraging his way to the Rams a couple of years later and has been an All-Pro every full season he’s been in Los Angeles.

There aren’t many receivers who haven’t been taken away by Ramsey’s coverage ability, but Chase is up to the challenge. He’s done most of his damage this postseason after the catch, which is why Ramsey brought up tackling as the key to limiting one of Chase’s strengths with the ball in his hands.

“It can just be that simple,” Ramsey said. “Tackle well, that’s how you limit yards after the catch.”

Having an extra week of preparation should bode well for the Bengals in planning to attack a Ramsey-led secondary. They cannot win without getting their rookie sensation the ball throughout the game, and Ramsey will do his best to make sure that doesn’t happen.

