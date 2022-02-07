Bengals News (2/7): Fans can’t stop chugging Skyline chili

Super Bowl 2022: Andrew Whitworth's life as 40-year-old star

Life begins at 40 for a football player only if you have the will to score a Spartan victory over yourself, because only then do you have a fighting chance against Father Time. Tom Brady won’t be playing in Super Bowl 2022. But Andrew Whitworth will be. And it is Whitworth, age 40, who now will be carrying the banner for the Life Begins at 40 crowd.

Chiefs Patrick Mahomes on AFC title loss to Bengals: ‘I’m still not over it’

Salters asked Mahomes how being at the Pro Bowl with five Chiefs teammates perhaps made for a sweet ending to a season that finished with an AFC championship game overtime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, who are set to play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI next week.

Bengals Fans Won't Stop Chugging Cans of Skyline Chili

While tattoos are a permanent and popular way to immortalize your love of the team, there’s nothing more undeniably Cincinnati than a celebratory chug of Skyline chili straight from the can to support the Bengals on their road to the Super Bowl.

2022 Super Bowl: 'Mattress Mack' places record-setting bet on Bengals

To make the bet legally, McIngvale had to leave his home state of Texas for Louisiana, which just launched mobile sports betting on Jan. 28. McIngvale drove to a convenience store just across the border to make the wager on Caesars Sportsbook app.

Covington restaurant prepares food for Bengals ahead of first practice before Super Bowl

“It’s been great. Our whole family has gotten wrapped up in it,” Wainscott said. “I’ve always been a Bengals fan, but just to be able to feed the Bengals and not only help our business in these times it’s been great.” He adds that the company has fed the team seven times this season. “We’ve been six and one on feeding the Bengals with one loss, so we’re pretty confident we’ve got a good record with them,” Wainscott said.

Daniel Faalele is an option to help shore up Bengals' offensive line

It feels like a foregone conclusion that the Cincinnati Bengals will put most of their attention on the offensive line this offseason. Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus has them doing exactly that in his latest first-round mock draft, going with Minnesota’s Daniel Faalele with the No. 31 pick.

Bengals could knock themselves off this sad Super Bowl list of 12 teams that have never won a Lombardi

Going into the 2021 season, there were 12 teams in the NFL that still had yet to win a Super Bowl, but that list could be down to 11 if the Cincinnati Bengals can somehow upset the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 13. at SoFi Stadium.

Around the league

Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel as new head coach

The Miami Dolphins have hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel to become their new head coach, the team announced Sunday after it was initially reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

2022 Pro Bowl: What we learned from AFC's win over NFC

Defense dominates from the jump. What the Pro Bowl lacks in physicality and urgency, it makes up for in opportunism. In an opening salvo void of hard hits, the flashiest plays still came from defenses, not from offenses. Kyler Murray, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes all threw interceptions in the first quarter. Kyler's pick, right into the hands of Darius Leonard, and Mahomes's wayward toss, a gift to Antonio Winfield Jr., were both returned for six; neither man was touched, save for half-hearted slaps. Cousins was stripped off the right side by T.J. Watt on the first play of the second quarter, resulting in a Myles Garrett scoop-and-score.

Steelers hiring Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator

Among the candidates to replace Butler were Austin, Patrick Graham and Kris Richard. Graham, previously defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, was hired this week by the Las Vegas Raiders in the same capacity. New York was interested in interviewing Austin to fill Graham's spot as Giants DC before Pittsburgh sealed the deal.

2022 NFL Draft: Six takeaways on Senior Bowl standouts

The National team defeated the American team, 20-10, in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Saturday to cap off a week-long job interview for 100-plus 2022 NFL Draft prospects. Here are six takeaways from the game