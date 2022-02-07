C.J. Uzomah says he will play in Super Bowl vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals are hoping to have C.J. Uzomah in the Super Bowl, and it sounds like it’s happening.

That is, if you listen to Uzomah himself, who just said he’ll suit up this Sunday vs. the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’s the Super Bowl. I’m doing everything I can. I’m not missing the biggest game of my life,” Uzomah told reporters on Monday.

Uzomah suffered an MCL injury in the first quarter of the AFC Championship win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Since then, the Bengals have been cautiously optimistic he’ll play in the Super Bowl. He did not practice at all last week but did some work on the rehab field on Saturday, a sign that he’s close to returning to practice.

The veteran tight end has been a focal point of the Bengals offense in the NFL playoffs. He recorded 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in wins over the Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

In the regular season, Uzomah had 49 catches for 493 yards and five touchdowns.

There’s no question this has been the best season of Uzomah’s career after being a sixth-round NFL Draft pick by way of the Auburn Tigers in 2016. Here’s to hoping he gets to play in his first Super Bowl this Sunday.

