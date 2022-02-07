Bengals sign Drue Chrisman to futures contract

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed punter Drue Chrisman to a futures contract.

Chrisman, weighing in at 6-foot-3 and 209 pounds, is a rookie out of Ohio State who was a college free agent signee of the Bengals in May of 2021, then spent parts of this season on Cincinnati’s practice squad. He’s a native of Lawrenceburg (IN) and attended La Salle High School in Cincinnati.

During his college career, Chrisman punted 185 times for an average of 44.0 yards per punt during his four-year career with the Buckeyes. He was a two-time semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, given annually to the nation’s best punter, and a two-time All-Big Ten pick.

As is the case with all futures contracts, Chrisman will not count on the team’s active list until February 14th, the day after the Super Bowl.

