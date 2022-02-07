Madden NFL 22 (and Marshawn Lynch) predict Bengals to beat Rams in Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals may be underdogs yet again, but one popular video game franchise likes their chances of beating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

EA Sports has revealed its official Madden NFL 22 prediction for the Super Bowl, which saw the Bengals beat the Rams 24-21, despite the former entering the game as 4-point underdogs via DraftKings.

The prediction video features former NFL star Marshawn Lynch breaking down how the game would play out, which turns into a back-and-forth affair that sees Evan McPherson hitting a game-winning field goal.

In an ironic twist, Madden has only predicted the exact Super Bowl score once, which was when the New England Patriots defeated Lynch’s Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in 2015 (he even alludes to that ill-fated goal-line pass in the video).

Madden has picked the correct winner 61% of the time with their Super Bowl predictions since the tradition began in 2004, going 11-7 overall.

You can watch the full video below.

