Joe Burrow jersey was best-selling in Ohio this season

Joe Burrow won the battle, but for now, Cleveland is winning the war.

The quarterback who has burst into the national spotlight has seen his jersey being bought up across Ohio, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the Bengals as a whole have had the same success despite Joe Mixon and Evan McPherson jerseys being prevalent all around the Queen City.

That said, per data from Lids. Burrow had the top-selling jersey in Ohio. He also had the top-selling jersey in Kentucky, a state without a professional team. A minor shock is that Tom Brady beat out Burrow for Indiana.

Best selling NFL jersey by player and team at @lids this year pic.twitter.com/pq3EkXZ7rG — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 7, 2022

While Burrow reigned supreme in two states, the Bengals only topped one — Kentucky.

The Browns, with personalities like Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Baker Mayfield, were able to surpass the Bengals in Ohio.

But in the coming year, that seems like it could easily change, especially with the Bengals in the Super Bowl.

The Bengals were again outdone by the Bucs and the ultra-popular Brady for both Indiana and West Virginia sales, as Tampa Bay had the most-sold jerseys in both states. Nonetheless, these numbers should change as the Bengals continue in the national spotlight.