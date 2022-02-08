Bengals News (2/8): Can Joe Burrow - Ja'Marr Chase be the next Joe Montana - Jerry Rice?

Super PBS Crowd Rallies Bengals For L.A. Trip

"A great sendoff," Mixon said as the fireworks ending a roaring Super Bowl pep rally smoked like one of his Drew Estate victory cigars. "I've never seen anything like that before or experienced anything like that in my life. I thank them for my teammates. I love them, too. It was a huge moment, a historic moment and we're looking to have many more."

Playoff quote board: Bengals meet with the media on Monday ahead of Super Bowl LVI

That's the greatest show in sports and probably the greatest show out there in general. It's the biggest game of them all. Growing up and when I got to the pros, I was never was one of those guys that (said), 'You know what? I'm going to go to the Super Bowl just to go and experience the experience.' I always said, 'I'm just going to sit here and wait my time.' That's what I did. Everybody has their time in life and sports. … For me to just basically wait out and go through the tough times around here and the hardships that we had being in the program.

Joe Burrow met with the media ahead of Super Bowl LVI as Bengals continue to prep

There was Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow on the big Zoom screen of Monday's first Super Bowl media availability of the week wearing a sweat suit with the Bengals "B" across from the Super Bowl LVI logo and saying whichever team handles the distractions of Los Angeles is going to win.

How Bengals Made Four Moves To Solidify A Super Bowl Roster

Not only did he and the rest of the Bengals scouts have a major role in building one of the best young rosters in the league, but he can lead you right to the spot at the UCLA practice facility the Bengals are using this week and show you where Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin asked him what he wanted to do with the rest of his life.

Pete Prisco's Super Bowl 2022 pick: Joe Burrow, Matthew Stafford light up scoreboard in Bengals-Rams thriller

That 69-60 tops the Pick-Six Podcast group, but I won't finish first in either of the other two categories. But the interesting thing about the Super Bowl is that my colleague, Will Brinson, has a chance to tie me in the CBS Sports Expert Picks standings.

Super Bowl 22 -- Madden simulator predicts Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow edge Los Angeles Rams

In the official Madden '22 simulation of Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals knock off the Los Angeles Rams, 24-21, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and it is Burrow, the second-year quarterback out of LSU, who becomes the game's Most Valuable Player.

Bengals star made a wild Super Bowl prediction after Week 15 and it actually came true

Even after the Bengals got off to a hot start, most people still weren't buying in. As a matter of fact, after Week 15 was played, the Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl were listed at 40-to-1 even though they were tied for first place in the AFC North at 8-6.

WATCH: C.J. Uzomah takes off leg brace, throws it at Bengals logo

The Bengals are days away from the Super Bowl and tight end C.J. Uzomah says he's doing everything he can to be able to suit up for the big game.

Jalen Ramsey vs. Ja’Marr Chase Could Be the Super Bowl’s Key Matchup

I don’t just mean physically—the 6-foot-1 208-pounder with 4.41-second 40-yard dash speed could play most of the positions on the football field. But mentally, he has the perfect demeanor for what might be the most challenging position in sports. The part of the job that makes it so difficult—being left on an island against receivers who have a rule book slanted in their favor—seems to be the part Ramsey enjoys the most.

Los Angeles Rams CB Jalen Ramsey lobbies to shadow star Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase in Super Bowl LVI

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win. So, wherever the game may take us, it will take us and we are going to do what we've got to do from there. But you're going to get to see that matchup, you're going to have the opportunity to see it and I'm going to be ready for it."

DeWine renames 3 parks - including Hueston Woods - for Bengals

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine temporarily renamed three state parks on Monday in honor of the Super Bowl-bound Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals face off against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles Sunday.

Super Bowl betting: $200K bet comes in on Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams remain a 4.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, and the underdog has attracted most of the action thus far. According to BetMGM, the Bengals have received 56% of the bets and 59% of the money on the point spread. That includes a $200,000 bet on the Bengals +4.5.

NFL overreactions, Super Bowl LVI edition: Joe Burrow & Ja'Marr Chase the new Montana & Rice?

Fast forward 40 years, and Burrow is having a similarly astounding impact on the Cincinnati Bengals. In his first season starting more than 10 games (his second season as a pro), Burrow has led Cincinnati to a 10-win campaign (four more than the Bengals had in the previous two seasons combined) and a Super Bowl appearance. Oh, and he did so while leading the NFL in completion percentage (70.4), as well as finishing top-five in passer rating (108.3).

Super Bowl LVI odds: Five favorite picks, five that are murky in Rams-Bengals

Happy Super Bowl Week! I have a bunch of numbers (and contextual explanations for why they matter) coming at you in the run-up to the awesome matchup between the Rams and Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, but I wanted to take a few minutes to give you five of my favorite early picks for the game and five picks that are ... murky ... based on value.

Top 10 team turnarounds of Super Bowl era: Where do 2021 Bengals rank?

One of the most enduring proclamations of this postseason came from the mouth of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow﻿. After a Divisional Round playoff win at Tennessee, Burrow revealed how tired he was of hearing about his squad being an underdog. Burrow wanted the world to know the Bengals had become a really good team, one that was worthy of consideration as a championship contender. Cincinnati proved as much the next week, with a 27-24 overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Around the league

Saints hiring defensive coordinator Dennis Allen as head coach

Allen was one of a number of candidates to interview for the opening created by the departure of Sean Payton. Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, former Dolphins coach Brian Flores and Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn were also among those vying for the job.

Tom Brady on potential of returning: 'You never say never'

"I'm just gonna take things as they come," Brady said when asked if he would entertain thoughts of coming back. "I think that's the best way to put it and I don't think anything, you know, you never say never. At the same time I know that I'm very, I feel very good about my decision. I don't know how I'll feel six months from now.

Texans hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith to be next head coach

The Houston Texans have agreed to a deal with Smith to be the team's new head coach, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Monday. The Texans later confirmed the hire and also announced that Pep Hamilton has been promoted to offensive coordinator. Frank Ross has been retained as special teams coordinator.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy's contract expiring

Bieniemy, 52, most recently interviewed with the New Orleans Saints for their vacant head coaching job, but the team's defensive coordinator Dennis Allen is being hired in NOLA and the Houston Texans have reached a deal with their defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith, to be their new head coach. Thusly, Bieniemy has been passed over for a head coaching opportunity once again.