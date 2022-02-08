Update on Bengals working to get extensions for Zac Taylor and assistants

As the Cincinnati Bengals get set to play in their first Super Bowl since 1989, they’ve got a busy offseason ahead with several coaches set for extensions.

Head coach Zac Taylor is obviously the big one, and there’s really no doubt that gets done soon enough, but it sounds like several of his assistants will get new deals first.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Bengals are already close to extending the contracts of several assistants, including tight ends coach James Casey, defensive line coach Marion Hobby and linebackers coach Al Golden.

Bengals ownership is rewarding their assistant coaches in advance of the Super Bowl, with head coach Zac Taylor expected to receive an extension soon after. The Bengals are in the process of signing several of their assistant coaches to contract extensions, maintaining continuity with the staff, including receivers coach Troy Walters, linebackers coach Al Golden, tight ends coach James Casey, defensive line coach Marion Hobby, and head strength and conditioning coach Joey Boese, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Wilson also reports that the Bengals are expected to work on a contract extension for Taylor at some point after the Super Bowl clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Given the Bengals’ success this season, it’s hard to imagine there will be many, if any changes to the staff for next season unless some of the assistants get promotions elsewhere.

Ideally, Taylor and the rest of his assistants have new deals in place by the time NFL free agency begins in March, though Wilson’s report makes it appear they could be done much sooner.

