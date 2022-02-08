Rob Gronkowski wants to team up with Joe Burrow

The NFL lost one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time when Tom Brady retired following Championship Weekend. That has left one of the greatest tight ends ever in a bit of limbo.

Rob Gronkowski had long said he only wanted to play with Brady as his quarterback. The two spent nine seasons together with the New England Patriots, and Gronkowski even came out of retirement for the 2020 season to join Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When asked during an Autograph NFT Q-and-A about whom he would choose to be his next quarterback, Gronkowski didn’t hesitate to name Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now, It’s Joe Burrow.” Gronkowski said. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. In the pocket he’s just so calm, and he just slings it out on the field.

“I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck Joe Burrow. He’s killing it right now in the game.”

To be clear, despite the Bengals looking like they could easily have around $68 million in cap space if they get rid of Trae Waynes’ contract, according to Over the Cap, this move isn’t very likely.

We will probably see Cincinnati bring back veteran C.J. Uzomah — who has been one of the biggest leaders on the team as well as being a good tight end when called on. Unless Gronkowski is willing to take a serious pay cut in the signing bonus department, the talks will likely be a short one.

The reasons this is really newsworthy is because it illustrates the respect Burrow already has among the best of the best in the NFL. For a long time the Bengals had trouble convincing outside players that Cincinnati is a destination to come play.

Now, it looks like they will likely be a team that may be at the top of players’ lists of desired destinations, and this is just one of many examples of such.

Most of the Bengals’ cap space will go to retaining the team that made this magical season. There will still be plenty of space for a handful of free agents to be added, likely along the offensive line.

If Gronkowski’s comments are a sign of how NFL players are talking heading into NFL free agency, Cincinnati could have their pick of whom to bring in. Let's just hop there are plenty of offensive linemen making their way to protect Burrow.

