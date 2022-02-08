Larry Ogunjobi and Riley Reiff supporting Bengals in LA despite season-ending injuries

The Cincinnati Bengals have been without key players for several win-or-go-home postseason battles, but they continue to push through.

While offensive lineman Riley Reiff and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi won’t be with the team on the field for Super Bowl LVI, they will be still supporting the team and doing what they can to bring home the franchise’s first Super Bowl trophy.

Especially in Reiff’s case, with how much criticism the offensive line has drawn, having that veteran voice may be more important than ever.

The Bengals line was in the national spotlight for their poor play against the Titans, allowing quarterback phenom Burrow to be sacked nine times. Reiff, a starter for Cincinnati, has been sidelined since Week 14.

For Ogunjobi, he was injured in the Wild Card round, but not before making a huge fumble recovery in a game decided by one score.

The staple in the defensive line, Ogunjobi, who was signed from Cleveland this past offseason, has also continued to be a strong voice, waiting for the team in the locker room upon arrival back from Kansas City.

“What every kid dreams. It’s surreal. To do it with a group of guys like this is even better. Close-knit group. This is going to be a special weekend for us,” Reiff said to Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson.

Reiff also noted that he’s been trying to help second-year lineman Isaiah Prince “as much” as he can.

While the Bengals would rather have these two on the field than help the younger players get reps, injuries are a way of the football life, and Cincinnati has done a great job battling through them.

With the Rams on deck and the Bengals in their first Super Bowl since the late 1980s, Cincinnati is primed for arguably its toughest challenge yet and both lines will be pressed to their maximum against a fierce Rams attack.