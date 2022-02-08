Bengals crash the Rams’ party in new B/R Gridiron Heights episode

Joe Burrow is captivating the hearts and minds of non-Cincinnati Bengals fans all over the country.

Now, Bleacher Report has depicted Joe Brrr in their latest episode of Gridiron Heights ahead of Super Bowl LVI. Rather than showing the Bengals as underdogs, it shows the Bengals crashing the Los Angeles Rams’ party.

The video shows the Rams having an uneventful party, when there’s a knock on the door.

Thinking it’s Andrew Whitworth, Matthew Stafford opens the door to see Joe Burrow wearing his famous sunglasses, gold chain, and with a cigar sticking out of his mouth.

“Cincy here to win the natty,” Burrow says.

Then the party gets kicked up a notch, with Snoop Dogg, Drake, and LeBron James all showing up to hang out with Joe Shiesty. Even Leonardo DiCaprio shows up, despite the fact that he says “I do not know what sport this is.”

Ja’Marr Chase is the D.J., and at one point, someone tosses him the Lombardi Trophy.

Zac Taylor is also at the party, throwing around cash and saying “I got Zac stacks, y’all!”

At the end, Stafford claims he “didn’t leave Detroit for this.” Eminem grabs Stafford and says “Detroit never leaves you!”

(Warning: Some NSFW language).

Joe Burrow and the Bengals crash the Rams’ LA house party in a new Super Bowl #GridironHeights



