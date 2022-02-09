Bengals News (2/9): Assistant coaches getting extensions

Super Bowl Quote Board: Bengals Anti Diva WRs; Hobby's Horses; D-Lou; Stan The Man

Best of Tuesday's Zoom news conferences from the Bengals assistant coaches ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl LVI against the Rams at SoFi Stadium. It's the first thing they did once they arrived at their Super Bowl headquarters on the campus of UCLA.

In His Neighborhood, Bengals O-Line Borrowing Wooden's Pyramid For Its Tallest Test Vs. Rams Greats

Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack, who once painted a Super Bowl end zone the week his 49ers beat the Chargers, has an even more delicate task in his return to the big game 27 years later. Pollack didn't even have time to savor how his much-maligned group took control of the AFC title game's overtime on the joyous plane ride back from Kansas City.

Super Bowl LVI Quick Hits: Mark Duffner enjoying the playoff run

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, whose seven sacks were exactly what they needed inside, made a huge fumble recovery in the Wild Card before injuring his foot. Crutches and all, he was in Paul Brown Stadium locker room waiting for them the night they brought back the AFC championship.

Rob Gronkowski likes the idea of playing with Bengals QB Joe Burrow

In the twilight of his career, ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ has already shown to be choosy about his quarterbacks in coming out of retirement for a two-year run with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay. But with Brady now retired himself, the gregarious free-agent tight end suggested that the Bengals' ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ might be his next passing pairing.

Bengals wide receivers coach Troy Walters says Ja'Marr Chase will never become a diva

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has already established himself as one of the NFL’s best playmakers, and he’s only 21 years old. But no matter how big a star he is, the people who know him best say he’s not going to let it go to his head.

Super Bowl LVI -- How the Cincinnati Bengals' Evan McPherson became 'Money Mac'

On it was a list of records broken by former Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri. McPherson grinned when he saw it and made a mental note of the last line on the football, one that honored Vinatieri's NFL record 14 postseason field goals in the Colts' 2006 Super Bowl run.

Bengals go to University of Cincinnati to train indoors

The Cincinnati Bengals have overcome quite a bit of adversity to get to Super Bowl LVI. They had to claw their way to an AFC North championship after some bad regular-season losses, including the infamous 400-yard Mike White game against the New York Jets, followed by getting smoked by Cleveland Browns, 41-16, the next week. In the playoffs they had to overcome Joe Burrow getting sacked nine times against the Tennessee Titans and in the AFC Championship Game they had to overcome a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sources: Bengals signing assistant coaches to extensions, Zac Taylor deal expected after Super Bowl

According to sources, the Bengals are expected to work on a contract extension for head coach Zac Taylor at some point after the Super Bowl. They want to maintain a talented staff that includes offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, and special teams coordinator Darrin Simmons after this breakthrough season.

Around the league

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

In my first projection of how the first round will play out in Las Vegas on April 28, the Giants and Steelers trade up to address pressing needs, with Pittsburgh landing one of the standouts from Reese's Senior Bowl week.

NFL 360: Ode to South Central

Emmy-nominated actor Anthony Anderson delivers a moving tribute to the iconic neighborhood that will host Super Bowl LVI.

Larry Fitzgerald on Kyler Murray's social media cleanse: 'I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out'

"I haven't talked to Kyler in a while, but he looked good in the Pro Bowl," Fitzgerald said Tuesday from the R.S. Hoyt Jr. Family Foundation Dream Day at the WM Phoenix Open, per 12 Sports' Cameron Cox. "He looked like he was having a great time throwing touchdowns out there, and I just hope everything works out the way both sides want it to work out. That's really what it's all about for me. I love Kyler, I love the Cardinals, and I want the best for everybody."

Mike McDaniel looks to 'get all of that greatness out of' Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa﻿'s greatness was plain enough to see at the college level, but two years into his NFL career, the Miami Dolphins quarterback hasn't shined the same way. If pro greatness is in Tagovailoa somewhere, new coach Mike McDaniel believes he's the man to bring it out. And in an initial conversation with the former No. 5 overall draft pick, McDaniel told him so.