Who wins Super Bowl LVI, and who will be named MVP?

We’re just days away from Super Bowl LVI kicking off between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams.

The Bengals enter the big game as four-point underdogs, while ESPN’s matchup predictor gives them a 33.7% chance of victory. However, they’ve already won two games in these NFL playoffs as underdogs of 3.5 points (Tennessee Titans) and 7.5 points (Kansas City Chiefs).

While the Bengals have enjoyed a miraculous postseason run, the Rams were already viewed as a legitimate Super Bowl threat when the playoffs began. After making blockbuster trades for Matthew Stafford and Von Miller this year to bolster an already-loaded roster, no one should be surprised they made it to the big game.

Speaking of, Stafford is currently the favorite to win Super Bowl MVP odds, which is hardly a surprise, given that nine of the last 12 MVPs have been a quarterback. Von Miller actually won it with the Denver Broncos in 2016. He’s tied for the eighth-best odds to win it this year.

Leading the way for defensive players is Aaron Donald, who has the fourth-best odds to win MVP. This will be the second Super Bowl Donald has played in after losing to the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

If the Bengals win, Joe Burrow is the favorite to collect MVP honors, followed by Ja’Marr Chase, then a tie between Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon.

Here’s a look at the top 10 Super Bowl MVP odds via DraftKings.

Matthew Stafford +100 Joe Burrow +225 Cooper Kupp +600 Aaron Donald +1600 Ja’Marr Chase +1800 Odell Beckham Jr +2800 Cam Akers +3500 Tee Higgins +4500 Joe Mixon +4500 Von Miller +4500

So, when it’s all said and done, who do you see winning Super Bowl LVI, and who comes away with Super Bowl MVP honors? Let us know in the polls below and in the comments section! And check out our Super Bowl debates on Sided.co.

Poll Who wins Super Bowl LVI? Bengals

Rams vote view results 86% Bengals (368 votes)

13% Rams (57 votes) 425 votes total Vote Now

Poll Who will be named Super Bowl MVP? Matthew Stafford

Joe Burrow

Cooper Kupp

Aaron Donald

Ja’Marr Chase

Odell Beckham Jr.

Cam Akers

Tee Higgins

Joe Mixon

Von Miller

Other vote view results 5% Matthew Stafford (23 votes)

71% Joe Burrow (291 votes)

3% Cooper Kupp (15 votes)

1% Aaron Donald (7 votes)

6% Ja’Marr Chase (25 votes)

0% Odell Beckham Jr. (3 votes)

0% Cam Akers (0 votes)

2% Tee Higgins (9 votes)

5% Joe Mixon (23 votes)

0% Von Miller (0 votes)

2% Other (12 votes) 408 votes total Vote Now

