Bengals vs. Rams injury report: C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Higbee DNP; Andrew Whitworth goes full

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams are now both in LA preparing for their Super Bowl showdown.

For Wednesday’s practice, it was mostly good news for the Bengals, who had Jackson Carman (back) go limited after missing time last week, while Stanley Morgan (hamstring), Josh Tupou (knee) and Cam Sample (groin) went full, so those three look good to go.

Unfortunately, C.J. Uzomah did not practice, though Zac Taylor is optimistic the Bengals will have their veteran tight end Sunday.

Zac Taylor says he’s optimistic about CJ Uzomah status. He won’t practice today though #Bengals pic.twitter.com/OCkMnXorbB — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) February 9, 2022

As for the Rams, veteran tight end Tyler Higbee continues to sit out of practice as he recovers from an MCL injury suffered in the NFC Championship. He’s still considered day to day and looks highly questionable to play Sunday.

In 15 games this season, Higbee has 61 catches for 560 yards and five touchdowns. He’s been a key part of the Rams’ offense, so not having him would be a big blow, especially against a Bengals defense that has allowed the fourth-most catches to tight ends this season.

Also missing today’s session was backup tackle Joseph Noteboom (chest).

Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) returned to practice in a limited fashion after sitting out last week. After missing most of the regular season with an Achilles tear, Akers has been the Rams’ top back in the NFL playoffs. In those three playoff games, he has 54 rushes for 151 yards and six receptions for 62 yards.

Wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) also went limited Wednesday.

Among the Rams who were full participants were All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey (shoulder), All-Pro left tackle Andrew Whitworth (quad), starting safety Taylor Rapp (concussion), backup cornerback Grant Haley (quad) and backup linebacker Christian Rozeboom (elbow).

Ramsey and Whitworth both missed last Friday’s practice but have gone full every other day now.

