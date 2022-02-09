The Orange and Black Insider Bengals podcast: California Dreamin’

It’s here.
A game 33 years in the making, as the Cincinnati Bengals finally return to the Super Bowl. They face the hometown Los Angeles Rams in what should be a classic duel.
We break it all down for you on this week’s podcast. We have some fun soundbites from Bengals press conferences this week, some other media from the team’s Pep Rally and a preview of the game.
Oh, let’s not forget special guest and member of the Super Bowl XXIII team, David Fulcher, stopping by. All at 8:30 p.m. ET!
If you’re unable to join us live here at Cincy Jungle or YouTube for every episode, all of our podcast content is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio and Google Play Music apps, our Orange and Black Insider YouTube channel, as well as through Megaphone and, as always, on iTunes! Thanks for listening and go subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!
