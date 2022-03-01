Bengals draft pair of OL and Coby Bryant in 3-round NFL Mock Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have two clear holes that will likely be addressed in the NFL Draft. However, they don’t necessarily have to feel trapped into focusing on a few certain areas as the Bengals are set to have the fourth-most projected cap space.

Obviously, they’ll want to take care of players like Jessie Bates first, but there will be room for others this offseason. Despite their cap space, the Bengals are widely expected to focus on bringing in offensive line help in the draft.

That’s where NBC Sports Edge’s Thor Nystrom has them targeting.

With the 31st pick in the draft, the Bengals, per Nystrom, should add Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann. Raimann stands 6-foot-7 and weighs 305 pounds, so he should give good size in the trenches.

With their second-round pick, the Bengals would then take Coby Bryant, a cornerback from Cincinnati.

Bryant was the team’s No. 2 cornerback behind projected first-round pick Sauce Gardner. The 6-foot-1 Bryant was a star as a senior with Cincinnati. He ended the season with two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

The last pick for Cincinnati from Nystrom is interior lineman Thayer Munford from Ohio State. The 6-foot-6, 325-pound tackle was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2017. Munford was a preseason Walter Camp first team All-American this past season.

This would be a good start to the draft for Cincinnati, and they addressed both of their major needs as their No. 2 cornerback position is in limbo as is many of their offensive line spots.

Cincinnati did make the Super Bowl this season, so hopefully, these small corrections get them back on that stage.