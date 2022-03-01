Joe Burrow and former Ohio State teammates golf with Devin Booker

Joe Burrow, Nick Bosa, and Sam Hubbard all became friends when the three played for Ohio State.

Burrow and Bosa went on to be first-round picks, while Hubbard has become a key piece for a Bengals’ defense that went to the Super Bowl.

They all got together and met up with another superstar and former Kentucky Wildcats guard Devin Booker.

According to Sam Hubbard’s Instagram post, they all got together on the golf course.

Devin Booker also ended the 2021 season in a deep playoff run. Unfortunately, Booker’s Phoenix Suns fell just short of a trip to the NBA finals, losing to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games.

Burrow, Hubbard, Bosa, and Booker probably talked about how they all played in conference championships this season.

Burrow and Hubbard also had dinner with Bosa and former Ohio State offensive lineman Jamarco Jones.

While free agency of 2022 hasn’t even started yet, it’s never too early to start turning the 2023 rumor mill. Bosa’s contract with the 49ers is up after this season, so perhaps he’s already eyeing a return to the state of Ohio.

The only hole in this theory is that both Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson will be making hefty sums over the next few years, so there might not be much room on the books for another big name defensive end.