Bengals News (3/1): Opportunities for better protection

Bengals Group Visits Freedom Center To Celebrate Black History Month

When Ryan Wynett recalled the patriarch of an African-American family reacting to his talk about implicit bias a few years back with "Son, you keep saying that somebody missed it. I'm here to tell you they couldn't see it," the words left the same ringing impact.

5 potential right guard options for Cincinnati Bengals in 2022

Xavier Su’a-Filo started the season at the position, playing in just two games before landing on IR and never suiting up for the Bengals again in the 2021 season. Rookie Jackson Carman was then slotted in at right guard for the next three games and then from there, the position was a mixture between Carman and former sixth-round pick Hakeem Adeniji.

3 Bengals free agents that we won't miss if they sign elsewhere

This post is dedicated to three players who, if they were to sign elsewhere, fans might not care all that much. Whether that’s because they didn’t play great football or there are better options at the position (or both), fans would be fine with seeing these three players not re-sign in Cincinnati.

Cincinnati Bengals 7-round mock draft heading into scouting combine

The NFL world is set to descend on Indianapolis for perhaps the final scouting combine in Indianapolis — the league is set to begin moving to Combine around, similar to the draft, and will likely be in either Los Angeles or Dallas in 2023, though Indianapolis will be in contention.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Duke Tobin to Meet With Media at NFL Combine on Tuesday

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin will both meet with the media this afternoon. We'll have video of both news conferences, along with noteworthy quotes and reaction to their comments.

Joe Burrow, Sam Hubbard golf with Nick Bosa and Devin Booker

Burrow, Hubbard and Bosa, of course, have that former Ohio State Buckeyes connection that links them all together. It was that connection that Hubbard used while hanging out with Burrow before the Bengals made Burrow the No. 1 pick a few years back.

Raiders sign defensive tackle Andrew Billings from Cincinnati

Billings was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals out of Baylor in 2016 and played 47 games, including 37 starts, over four years in Cincinnati despite missing his rookie year with a preseason knee injury.

NFL Combine: ‘A lot of opportunities’ in deep draft for Bengals to improve OL

With the Bengals picking at No. 31, they could be looking at the best player available across all their position needs, rather than locking in on an offensive lineman first. Jeremiah, speaking in a conference call with media to preview the NFL Combine, said this draft class is strong enough at the offensive line position that good options will be available on Day 2 and 3 as well.

Around the league

Packers preparing short-term deal if Aaron Rodgers decides to stay in Green Bay

"Nothing is done, but they are having discussions," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "They are having negotiations to have a deal, hopefully for them, ready to go if and when Aaron Rodgers firmly and finally decides that he wants to return."

Amid speculation of future in Indy, Carson Wentz works out with Colts WRs

Carson Wentz﻿'s future in Indianapolis remains up in the air as we kick off the NFL Scouting Combine week, but that isn't stopping the Colts QB from preparing as if he'll be Indy's starter in 2022.

Versatile Cordarrelle Patterson on future: 'Atlanta feels like home'

His special teams talents have translated to wherever he's gone, but it was with the Atlanta Falcons under head coach Arthur Smith that his offensive potential finally prospered. Coming off a career season offensively, Patterson continues to make it known that Atlanta is where he wants to be and where he wants to stay.

Daniel Jeremiah's top 50: 2022 NFL Draft prospect rankings 2.0

With college all-star games and further tape study in the books, NFL Network draft guru and former NFL scout Daniel Jeremiah updates his ranking of the top 50 draft-eligible prospects heading into the NFL Scouting Combine (March 3-6 on NFL Network). The 2022 NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.