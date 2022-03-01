Adam Jones has information that Bengals are planning to sign Ryan Jensen

Cincinnati Bengals fans are sitting on the edge of their seats waiting for NFL free agency to kick off so the team can potentially make a big splash to improve their offensive line.

Former Bengals cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones may have heard a move that is set to go down once it all kicks off.

“I got some great news for you,” Jones told the Bleav in Bengals podcast. “A little birdie said that we’re gonna sign Ryan Jensen to a 3-year deal for $39 million, which would be a starting center. I hope it goes through. It sounds like the little birdie is saying it’s almost a done deal.”

This would be a huge deal as it would address one of the team’s biggest weaknesses. It also illustrates the lengths this team is willing to go to protect Joe Burrow after the offensive line was exploited in quite a few games. Jensen would be an instant upgrade of Trey Hopkins, who would be able to move to move to a competition at guard with the team keeps him.

Of course — as with any rumor at this point in the season — nothing is set in stone, but Jones has clear connections that the random Twitter account tweeting out NFL rumors would have. The fact he has details is very interesting as well. It gives a bit more legitimacy, but also raises concerns given that the legal tampering period hasn’t begun. It is a terrible secret that these rules are ignored all the time, but wouldn’t be a great look for the league if this is spot on.

If this is a move the Bengals fire out the gates with, it is hard to believe that they won’t add at least another free agent offensive lineman during the free agency period, not to mention using a high NFL Draft pick on one this year as well.

Now, all we need is Jones to drop the details on the Jessie Bates contract talks.

