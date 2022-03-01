Bengals re-sign Jalen Davis

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed cornerback Jalen Davis to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the team announced Tuesday. Davis was set to become an exclusive rights free agent on March 16th.

A second-year player out of Utah State, Davis was originally a 2018 college free agent signee of the Miami Dolphins and later spent time with the Arizona Cardinals. He joined the Bengals’ practice squad midway through the 2020 season.

Davis played in 15 regular season games for Cincinnati in 2021 and recorded five tackles on defense to go with two tackles and a forced fumble on special teams. He logged three special teams snaps in the Super Bowl and finished with a respectable 69.3 Pro Football Focus grade for the season.

As of now, fellow cornerbacks Eli Apple, Vernon Hargreaves, Darius Phillips and Tre Flowers are all set to become unrestricted free agents, so getting Davis back under contract is good for the Bengals’ offseason depth at the position.