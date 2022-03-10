Bengals News (3/10): Browns looking into Derek Carr?

Now that the #Colts have shipped Carson Wentz to the #Commanders, they could make a big push for #Raiders Derek Carr, who's also been on the #Browns radar at times this offseason: Takeaways https://t.co/DeODwhppqu — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) March 10, 2022

Bengals' Drew Sample And Family Cope With A Month Of Change

"On the global stage you talk about how insignificant you feel and how a lot of it is out of your control," says Bengals tight end Drew Sample, who was stage right for 19 snaps against the Rams just 25 days ago. "The reason we want to try and get the word out there a little bit is so people can understand how hard this is for these families and these people who are fleeing into really nothing."

NFL Insider Believes Houston Texans May Pay Part of Laremy Tunsil's Salary Trade

From Deshaun Watson and Brandin Cooks to Laremy Tunsil—Houston could make multiple trades over the next few months. The Bengals desperately need to upgrade their offensive line and the 27-year-old could help solve their issues in the trenches.

Bengals could lose Larry Ogunjobi in free agency bidding war

So far, much of the attention on this front has gone to tight end C.J. Uzomah. He’s a heart of the locker room and productive player. Several notable tight ends have received the franchise tag or big-money extensions, thinning the free-agency class, thus upping his pricetag.

NFL free agency: 10 moves the Bengals should make on the market

That’s somewhat a product of being ahead of schedule as a contender. The team wasn’t supposed to make it to the Super Bowl this year, which only amplified some of the roster’s issues — like the offensive line.

Tennessee Titans Release Pro Bowl Left Guard Rodger Saffold Before Start of Free Agency

If the Bengals are hoping to bolster their offensive line, then they'll certainly have their chance to do so in free agency. There are plenty of proven players on the market and another one became a free agent on Thursday when the Titans informed Rodger Saffold that he would be released.

Bengals Free Agency: Jordan Hicks could be extra boost on defense

As Bengals free agency creeps closer, the team is eyeing the moves other teams are making and deciding if they should strike on said moves. The Cardinals released linebacker Jordan Hicks on Wednesday and he’d be an excellent fit in the Cincinnati Bengals‘ defense.

Bengals, Ryan Jensen again linked in free agency buzz

An old adage says where there’s smoke, there’s probably fire, and that’s one that seems to be increasingly notable for the Cincinnati Bengals and star free agent Ryan Jensen.

Bengals relieved that they won't play the AFC West until 2024

In 2022, Russell Wilson will be joining the Denver Broncos in one of the biggest trades in NFL history, which means that other than the Broncos, every AFC team’s chances of making it to the Super Bowl lowered ever so slightly.

Around the league

2022 NFL free agency: Seven players who could get paid more than you think

Even after franchise tags took eight players out of play, and long-term deals removed some others, there are plenty of big names available, from quarterbacks Cam Newton, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater to James Conner, Leonard Fournette, Odell Beckham Jr., Allen Robinson, T.Y. Hilton, Rob Gronkowski, Zach Ertz, Chandler Jones, Von Miller, Jadeveon Clowney, Calais Campbell, Stephon Gilmore and Tyrann Mathieu, among many others.

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

On the bright side, at least the Colts have experience searching for a new quarterback. Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard noted on Twitter that following the Wentz trade, Indy would be on its fifth QB in his five seasons with the club.

2022 NFL free agency: 10 boom-or-bust players on the market

On some level, every NFL contract represents a guess, built off a team's projection of how well the player being signed will perform in the future. Teams will soon begin putting money behind these guess, with free agency opening on Wednesday, March 16. Before moves start being made, I wanted to highlight 10 players on the market who could either play like superstars or underwhelm on their next contracts -- 10 boom-or-bust free agents, with "boom" and "bust" scenarios sketched out for each player.

Commanders acquiring QB Carson Wentz from Colts in trade

The pending deal involves a 2022 third-round pick and next year's third-rounder that can convert to a second-rounder based on incentives. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo added the trade also includes a swap of 2022 second-round draft picks. The Colts now hold the No. 42 overall pick, while the Commanders have pick no. 47.