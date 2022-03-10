Chargers land Khalil Mack in trade with Bears

The AFC West just can’t stop getting better.

Just days after the Denver Broncos landed Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Chargers are now getting All-Pro pass-rusher Kahlil Mack from the Chicago Bears.

3 years of Khalil Mack at ~17.5M, 22.7M, 22.7M cap hits for a 2nd and a future 6th.



Chargers cap space down to ~25M for 2022 now, but they're loading up man. https://t.co/JB1NcQFmTd — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 10, 2022

Lawd have mercy for the AFC West, which now features the likes of:

Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce

Russell Wilson, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy

Justin Herbert, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen

Chris Jones

Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa

The good news for the Cincinnati Bengals is they don’t play the Chargers in the regular season this year. Even if the Bengals do managed to upgrade their offensive line, good luck finding any o-line that can contain Joey Bosa on one side and Khalil Mack on the other.

Plus, with the AFC West so loaded, all four teams could beat themselves up and make it easier for the Bengals to have a higher seed if they make the playoffs and potentially host multiple home games.