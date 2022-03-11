 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ryan Jensen to Cincinnati hype continues to build

Make it happen.

By Aaron Gershon
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LV-Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The hype regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers star center and free agent to be Ryan Jensen becoming a Cincinnati Bengal continues to build.

Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi tweeted that a Steeler insider told him that Jensen to the Bengals has a 95% chance of happening.

Like the Bengals, the division-rival Steelers also looking to upgrade the center position, which makes sense as to why Pittsburgh’s beat writers have a feel of Jensen’s market.

Jensen spent his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Buccaneers in 2018 when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal in free agency.

He served as the Bucs starting center during their run to a Super Bowl 55 championship with quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge. In 2021 he earned his first career pro bowl nod.

Jensen would be a much-needed upgrade for the offensive line needy Bengals and would allow to the team to cut current starter Trey Hopkins which would save near $6 million in cap space.

The NFL legal tampering period begins Monday, with free agents able to sign at the start of the new league year Wednesday.

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...