Ryan Jensen to Cincinnati hype continues to build

The hype regarding Tampa Bay Buccaneers star center and free agent to be Ryan Jensen becoming a Cincinnati Bengal continues to build.

Pittsburgh radio host Andrew Fillipponi tweeted that a Steeler insider told him that Jensen to the Bengals has a 95% chance of happening.

Steelers insider @jhathhorn on @937theFan on free agency: "I think you can put the Ryan Jensen rumor to bed. 95% he ends up in Cincinnati."



What should the Steelers do at center? — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) March 9, 2022

Like the Bengals, the division-rival Steelers also looking to upgrade the center position, which makes sense as to why Pittsburgh’s beat writers have a feel of Jensen’s market.

Jensen spent his first five NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before joining the Buccaneers in 2018 when he signed a four-year, $42 million deal in free agency.

He served as the Bucs starting center during their run to a Super Bowl 55 championship with quarterback Tom Brady leading the charge. In 2021 he earned his first career pro bowl nod.

Jensen would be a much-needed upgrade for the offensive line needy Bengals and would allow to the team to cut current starter Trey Hopkins which would save near $6 million in cap space.

The NFL legal tampering period begins Monday, with free agents able to sign at the start of the new league year Wednesday.