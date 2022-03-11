Bengals News (3/12): Finding the fits

Defining Bengals' free-agency decisions, Part 1: Finding the interior offensive line fit – The Athletic

There are options for Cincinnati to shore up the O-line, but how much is it willing to pay?

Landing spots for Dallas Cowboys RT La'El Collins: Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and more | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

With Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'El Collins reportedly on the trade block, here are six NFL teams that should be lining up to trade for his services.

AFC free agency needs: Bengals, Titans, Ravens among teams that must address offensive line

Will the Bengals find a way to protect Joe Burrow? How will the Colts address their quarterback void? Kevin Patra digs into three key free agency needs for every AFC team.

Joe Burrow extension lurks in background of Bengals’ free agency trip

A big point to keep in mind as the Bengals head to free agency.

Around the League

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.

Lawyers for woman suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones - Client isn't motivated by money

Lawyers for Alexandra Davis, who is suing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, say their client just wants a judge to toss out an agreement that "attempts to prohibit her from stating who her real father is."

Jury finds former Minnesota Vikings CB Jeff Gladney not guilty on felony assault charge

Former Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was found not guilty on felony assault charges Thursday by a Dallas jury.

Source - Washington Commanders expected to release safety Landon Collins in salary-cap move

The Commanders are expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins, a source confirmed to ESPN.