Live Bengals Q&A: Submit your Questions!

It’s been a while since we’ve done a live questions show and/or mailbag, and with the onset of free agency around the corner, we’re due. John and I are taking the air at 4 p.m. ET Friday afternoon to answer your burning Bengals questions.
You can get yours to us in a number of different ways:
- A number of live chats and comment threads. On this post, the above-embedded YouTube video, Cincy Jungle’s Facebook and more.
- Call/Text (949) 542-6241.
- Email us at theobinsider@gmail.com.
- Tweet @BengalsOBI or @CincyJungle.
Get those questions to us and we’ll get to as many as we can!
