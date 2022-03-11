Bengals re-sign Joe Bachie

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed linebacker Joe Bachie to a one-year contract extension through the 2022 season, the team announced Friday.

A third-year player by way of the Michigan State Spartans, Bachie was originally a college free agent signee of the New Orleans Saints in 2020. He spent time with New Orleans and the Philadelphia Eagles before joining Cincinnati on waivers last May.

Bachie played in nine regular-season games (two starts) for Cincinnati in 2021 and had 28 tackles and a pass defense to go with two tackles on special teams. He suffered a season-ending left knee injury on December 19th vs. the Denver Broncos, and spent the remainder of the regular season and NFL playoffs on the injured reserve list.

Prior to being re-signed Bachie was set to become an unsigned exclusive rights player on March 16th.

Looking ahead, Bachie will contend for one of the backup linebacker spots next season while also playing special teams if he makes the 53-man roster.