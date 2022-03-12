NFL analyst names Austin Corbett the best free agent fit for the Bengals

NFL free agency and the official league year begins next Wednesday, and the Cincinnati Bengals will be looking to make some improvements to the team that just made it to the Super Bowl.

There is no question that the biggest need for the Bengals this off-season is the offensive line after Joe Burrow took 70 sacks last season.

Ben Linsey of ESPN broke down the best free agent fit for all 32 NFL teams and why they fit with that team.

For the Bengals, Linsey picked Los Angeles Rams guard Austin Corbett as the best fit and the one player that the Bengals need to sign the most.

“There are no misconceptions about what the Bengals need to do this offseason. Cincinnati should look to revamp its offensive line — likely through the draft and free agency — so that Joe Burrow doesn’t take another 70 sacks in 2022.”

He continued, “Right guard has been the biggest problem area on the Bengals’ offensive line in recent years. No team has earned a lower PFF grade at the position than Cincinnati since 2020. Corbett could help solidify the position after ranking eighth out of 41 qualifying right guards in PFF grade over the past two seasons.”

Corbett would be an excellent addition for the Bengals and one that they can easily afford with their available cap space.

Obviously, the Bengals need to add more than just one piece to their offensive line, but Corbett would be a great start to one of the most important off-seasons in Bengals’ history.

