Bengals News (3/12): Browns interested in Deshaun Watson?

Hobson's Choice: Bengals Delve Into Free Agency Period

Bengaldom braces for the free agency period that begins Wednesday with the first official signing day.

Bengals 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

In this post combine mock draft roundup take a look at who analysts and draft experts are predicting the Bengals will select at 31.

Cincinnati Bengals possible CB targets in NFL free agency

Taking a deeper look at which cornerbacks the Cincinnati Bengals could target in free agency

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Cincinnati Bengals' Best Offensive Line Fits in Free Agency - Sports Illustrated Cincinnati Bengals News, Analysis and More

Around the League

Browns have done their homework on Deshaun Watson and will continue to; remains to be seen if they’ll try to trade for him - cleveland.com

The Browns have monitored Watson's legal proceedings and will continue to do so.

Grand jury declines to indict Texans QB Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct

A Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions.

Source - Philadelphia Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL with new $14 million deal

The Eagles and Jason Kelce have agreed to a new $14 million contract, a source confirmed, making him the highest-paid center in the league.

Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to four-year, $98.98M extension

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Friday that DE Maxx Crosby and the Raiders agreed to a four-year, $98.98 million extension. The team announced it had signed Crosby to a multiyear extension shortly thereafter.

Cowboys release K Greg Zuerlein, waive/injured TE Blake Jarwin

Ahead of the new league year, the Cowboys have released kicker Greg Zuerlein and tight end Blake Jarwin in salary cap cost-saving moves.