Bengals rumored to be interested in La’el Collins

The big right tackle could, indeed, be headed to Cincinnati.

By Dadio Makdook
Dallas Cowboys v&nbsp;Chicago Bears Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Just yesterday, when Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson was asked about free agents he’d like to see the Cincinnati Bengals recruit, he mentioned trading a fourth round pick for Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins.

And now the team is rumored to be interested in the 320 pound LSU product.

Collins is one of the best at his position in the entire league. Last year, he earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 and was the analytics site’s 15th-best tackle.

And now, he may be released if the Cowboys can’t find a trade that they like. It should also be noted that Collins’ agent, Peter Schaffer, is the agent for Joe Mixon, and thus knows the Bengals well.

As many have noted, he would provide the kind of value that the Bengals like, as he’d only cause a moderate cap hit over the next three years should a team acquire him via trade.

