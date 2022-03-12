Bengals rumored to be interested in La’el Collins

Just yesterday, when Bengals.com writer Geoff Hobson was asked about free agents he’d like to see the Cincinnati Bengals recruit, he mentioned trading a fourth round pick for Dallas Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins.

And now the team is rumored to be interested in the 320 pound LSU product.

#Cowboys RT La’el Collins drawing lots of interest: League sources say the #Jags, #Broncos, #Bengals and #Dolphins have inquired about trading for the talented 28-year-old.



Collins is known for his dominant run-blocking, but has become a super reliable pass-blocker as well. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 12, 2022

Collins is one of the best at his position in the entire league. Last year, he earned a Pro Football Focus grade of 80.2 and was the analytics site’s 15th-best tackle.

According to PFF, La’el Collins was the 15th ranked tackle last season.



Terron Armstead ranked 26th. Trent Brown ranked 33rd. Morgan Moses ranked 40th. Eric Fisher ranked 46th. Riley Reiff ranked 49th. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) March 10, 2022

And now, he may be released if the Cowboys can’t find a trade that they like. It should also be noted that Collins’ agent, Peter Schaffer, is the agent for Joe Mixon, and thus knows the Bengals well.

Latest turn with Collins. By the way, Schaffer is the agent for Joe Mixon and Adam Jones, for a long time had a good relationship with the Bengals. https://t.co/yiMuJcDI20 — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) March 12, 2022

As many have noted, he would provide the kind of value that the Bengals like, as he’d only cause a moderate cap hit over the next three years should a team acquire him via trade.

Frank Pollack obviously knows La'el Collins well from 2015-2017, though if you trust PFF Collins really took off in 2018 after Pollack left Dallas.



Regardless, I'm very down for this idea. He'd bring just a $10M cap hit through 2024, his age 31 season. https://t.co/PWBYWUhFDp — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) March 10, 2022

