Browns land Amari Cooper in trade with Cowboys

Another day, another NFL star joining the AFC via trade.

This time, it’s within the AFC North, as the Cleveland Browns are trading for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper.

I'm told the #Cowboys are currently working on trading WR Amari Cooper to the #Browns, per league sources. Unofficial at this time. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2022

Cowboys are finalizing a trade to send WR Amari Cooper and a sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for a 2022 fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2022

Trades cannot be finalized until the new league year begins Wednesday at 4 pm ET, but it looks like this one is a done deal.

Cooper, one of the best in the game when healthy, was reportedly on the trade block so Dallas could free up cap space. Had a trade not happened, it appeared the Cowboys would eventually release Cooper, which is why the trade compensation is so low for such a good player.

This past season, the 27-year-old wideout appeared in 15 games and caught 68 balls for 865 yards (12.7 avg) and eight scores. It came after three-straight 1,000+ receiving seasons, including a 2019 season in which Cooper finished with an 84.2 Pro Football Focus grade. He earned a 75.9 mark in 2020 and a 72.9 grade this past season.

There’s also growing speculation the Browns could trade for Houston Texas QB Deshaun Watson. Having a stud pass-catcher like Cooper in the fold will certainly make Cleveland a more attractive situation for a guy the caliber of Watson.

Time for the Cincinnati Bengals to make a move.