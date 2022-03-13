Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

Keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ moves in 2022 NFL free agency.

After decades of rarely being active in NFL free agency, the Cincinnati Bengals have become quite aggressive in recent years when it comes to pursuing big-name players.

Among the team’s most notable free agent signings recently include Trey Hendrickson, Vonn Bell, Chidobe Awuzie, Mike Hilton and D.J. Reader, all of whom were starters on a defense that helped Cincinnati get to Super Bowl LVI.

Now, the expectation is Cincinnati will heavily pursue offensive linemen in the 2022 free agency period, which officially begins at 4 pm ET on March 16th. However, legal tampering can be done from noon ET on March 14th to the official March 16th start date, so we could see deals agreed upon during that two-day timeframe.

After watching Joe Burrow get sacked far too often last season, there’s no doubt the team’s primary concern right now is finding 2-3 new starters to help ensure Burrow stays upright and continues his ascent into superstardom.

Of course, the Bengals will look to keep several of their own free agents, including B.J. Hill, C.J. Uzomah, Larry Ogunjobi and Kevin Huber among others.

Use this stream to keep track of everything related to the Bengals’ free agency moves in 2022.