Bengals News (3/13): Rob Gronkowski praises Joe Burrow again

Ryan Jensen Free Agent Predictions: Bengals, Jets, Dolphins, and Buccaneers are top options

As he becomes a free agent for the second time in his career, Ryan Jensen is very much in the spotlight this time around. Snapping the ball to and protecting Tom Brady has put a focus on the performances that Jensen has provided throughout his career. Let’s take a look at the potential market value for Jensen, who ranks 11th in PFN’s top free agents for 2022, and take a look at some predictions and potential landing spots this offseason.

Rob Gronkowski talks up Joe Burrow, Bengals before free agency opens

If the Cincinnati Bengals want to sign tight end Rob Gronkowski in free agency, it sure sounds like the future Hall of Famer might like the idea. Before the Super Bowl, Gronk had openly said if he had to play with one non-Tom Brady quarterback, it would be Joe Burrow.

Bengals free agency: Playing keep or let go with team’s free agents

Failing to bring some of those guys back could have big negative impacts on the field, or even in the locker room. But paying market prices to get them back could also mean not having enough cap space to bring aboard outsiders.

Cincinnati Bengals Are 'Team to Watch' in Potential La'el Collins Trade With Dallas Cowboys

"With Cooper's $20 million salary now off Dallas' books, the Cowboys will get to work on Collins' trade market," Fowler wrote. "The Cowboys and Collins' camp met midweek and decided he would likely be released if they can't find a trade partner. The Cincinnati Bengals are one to watch here. They know they must address several pieces along the offensive line but don't want to overspend on one player. The good news for them is Collins comes with a reasonable $10 million salary and $15.25 million cap hit."

Three Reasons Why Potential Cincinnati Bengals Trade for La'el Collins Makes Sense in Quest to Protect Joe Burrow

Burrow has two years remaining on his rookie contract. The Bengals have a win-now quarterback and skill players. They have a win-now defense. They need to add proven offensive linemen if they plan on making another Super Bowl run.

Houston Texans sign former Cincinnati Bengals first-round draft pick

Ian Rapoport reported on Friday that Cedric Ogbuehi is coming home to his home state of Texas. Ogbuehi was a Texas A&M product and has bounced around the league a little bit. We’ll see what Ogbuehi can do for a Texans’ offensive line that ranked 9th in terms of most sacks allowed. To give that some perspective, the team that was one spot ahead of them was the Seattle Seahawks.

Darious Williams Free Agent Predictions: Patriots, Bengals, Broncos, and Chargers are top options

Heading into last season, Williams was viewed as the potential top cornerback on the market. However, according to Spotrac, Williams’ market value now sits closer to $14.5 million per year than it does to the top of the list of highest-paid cornerbacks at $20 million a year. Still, the cornerback position is highly valued, and Williams is one of the best three young options available at the position this offseason.

Around the league

Browns agree to trade for Cowboys WR Amari Cooper; Jarvis Landry granted permission to seek deal

The Cleveland Browns have agreed to acquire Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick and a swap of 2022 sixth-rounders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. The trade cannot be finalized until the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wed., March 16.

Panthers, Saints have offered deals for Deshaun Watson, likely to meet with QB soon

On Friday, a Harris County (Texas) grand jury did not find enough evidence to charge Watson with a crime following allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from massage therapy sessions. Watson, 26, is also facing 22 civil lawsuits, but Friday's news paved the way for accelerated trade discussions for Watson, who remains under NFL investigation and is subject to potential discipline under the league's personal-conduct policy.

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The blockbuster deal shook up the football world on Tuesday, with many deeming the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback as a potential missing piece to a championship puzzle. Forget the fact that the Broncos have failed to make the playoffs since their Super Bowl 50 win back in February of 2016. Never mind that they're in a division featuring two superstar quarterbacks and another top 10-ish player at the position. According to the Twitter masses, the addition of Wilson shoves Denver over the hump as a bona fide title contender, with the magical playmaker poised to elevate his supporting cast and overwhelm the numerous heavyweights that reside in today's AFC.

NFL updates, latest league news from Saturday, March 12

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Saints restructured the contract of star cornerback Marshon Lattimore to create $18.45 million in salary-cap space. Lattimore, who is in the second year of a five-year, $97.6 million extension, had his 2022 base salary converted to a signing bonus to help alleviate the team's cap issues, Rapoport added.