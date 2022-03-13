Tom Brady unretires

Tom Brady announced on Instagram that he’s coming back for his 23rd season in the NFL.

It seemed like a couple of months of retirement was enough. Brady will stay on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which will likely quench any potential rumors of tight end Rob Gronkowski to Cincinnati.

One of the best to ever play the game, Brady and the Bucs, like the Cincinnati Bengals, were eliminated from the 2021 playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams. Their secondary couldn’t tame Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp despite Brady’s heroic 4th-quarter comeback.

Brady, 15-time Pro Bowler and 7-time NFL Champion, was seen at the Manchester United game with Cristiano Ronaldo yesterday. Ronaldo knows a thing or two about playing past his prime, now 37.

That said, here’s how Brady announced he’s back.

BREAKING — Tom Brady is back in the NFL.



He has announced a return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, ending his two-month retirement. pic.twitter.com/EyzEjrZTjM — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) March 13, 2022

Brady had a league-high 43 touchdowns last season and also led the NFL in passing completions and passing attempts.

Putting up those numbers at 44 years old is something the league has never seen before, and he’ll certainly have teams, the Bengals included (Cincinnati will travel to Tampa Bay in 2022), on edge in 2022 as the Bucs will be among the favorites to come out of the NFC with Brady leading the way.