Buccaneers re-sign Bengals target Ryan Jensen

On the same evening that Tom Brady announced his unretiring, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have re-signed center Ryan Jensen.

Per Jensen’s agent Mike McCartney and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Jensen is signing a three-year deal worth $39 million.

Jensen was scheduled to become a free agent this week when the new league year began, but with Brady back in the fold, the 30-year-old center took what could be classified as a team-friendly deal to stay with his quarterback of the previous two seasons. It was reported this weekend that Jensen could’ve reset the center market like Joe Thuney did to the guard market last year.

The Bengals were considered one of the favorites to sign Jensen had he remained unsigned once legal tampering ensued Monday afternoon. Adam Pacman Jones even reported the Bengals were close to getting a deal done with Jensen and listed the same length and value that Jensen agreed to with the Buccaneers.

All that smoke seemed very real, but in the end, it was Brady’s return that likely made Jensen want to stay in Tampa Bay for three more years.

The Bengals now figure to pivot elsewhere at offensive line. Nearly all their other options remain on the table as legal tampering begins Monday at 12:00 p.m. EST.