Bengals News (3/14): One target down

Bengals Free Agency: 5 injury-prone free agents that are worth the risk

The offensive line is a major need for Cincinnati and unfortunately, some of the best names in free agency along the o-line have the dreaded “injury-prone” label attached to them. Whether it’s been recent injury history or frequently throughout the course of their career, the injury-prone label has latched onto these guys and that could make it risky for the Bengals to sign them.

Bengals 2022 mock offseason: Predicting free agency and the draft

The Cincinnati Bengals had a Cinderella run in the 2021 season. Going into the year projected to be one of the worst teams in the league, Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow, and co. proved everyone wrong and won the AFC North, became AFC Champions, and came within moments of winning the Super Bowl.

Bengals smart to pursue 49ers guard Laken Tomlinson

The Cincinnati Bengals can’t financially afford every offensive lineman on the market, but it’s worth taking a look at potential starting-caliber options. 49ers’ Laken Tomlinson is the newest name to pop up on the Bengals radar.

Cincinnati Bengals Not Tendering Defensive End Wyatt Ray

That means the 25-year-old will become a free agent. He appeared in 15 games for Cincinnati last season, finishing with 15 tackles, one sack and one quarterback hit. The Bengals could always re-sign him after free agency begins, but they clearly want as much flexibility as possible with clear needs on the offensive and defensive lines.

Cincinnati Bengals' Chances of Landing Ryan Jensen, Rob Gronkowski and Others Take Major Hit

The Bengals' hopes of landing Jensen, who is considered the top center in this free agent class, took a big hit on Sunday night when Tom Brady announced he would be returning to the Buccaneers in 2022.

Ryan Jensen is Re-Signing With Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Ryan Jensen was one of the Bengals' top targets in free agency according to multiple reports, but the veteran center is staying in Tampa Bay. Jensen agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Buccaneers just hours after Tom Brady announced he would return for a 23rd seasons.

Bengals: La’el Collins trade buzz

Given the how and why of cap relief when it comes to cutting and/or trading Collins, there’s no guarantee the Cowboys actually do anything soon. The Bengals might have to pay more via trade now as opposed to later in order to make it happen — but it might be worth it to know Collins’ cap hit will be on the books and, more importantly, they don’t have to worry about right tackle in free agency or the draft.

Bengals free agency: Sleeper targets for Bengals once market opens

Free agency is right around the corner and while the focus will surely be on some of the big names in this class, there are a few sleeper or cheaper names to perhaps keep an eye on as well.

Around the league

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady announces 'I'm coming back' for 23rd season 'in Tampa'

Brady's retirement ended up lasting all of 40 days -- though it was never official as it never came across the league transaction wire. He remains under contract with Tampa Bay, "but it's a placeholder year worth about $10.4 million," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added it makes sense for the Bucs to repeat what they did ahead of the 2021 season and add a year to Brady's contract in which he would be paid among the NFL's top quarterbacks.

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. He bristled when word leaked that he was preparing to go before he was ready to announce it. There was no last, lingering look around as he walked off the field at Raymond James Stadium following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Divisional Round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Buccaneers re-signing center Ryan Jensen to 3-year, $39M deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing center ﻿Ryan Jensen﻿ to a three-year, $39 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported late Sunday night per Jensen's agent. Jensen will earn $23 million guaranteed upon signing, Rapoport added.

WR Allen Robinson likely to draw interest from Browns, Jets, Lions and Raiders

The New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders are among the teams who could be "in the mix" to sign Robinson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. Rapoport added the Cleveland Browns are also a team to watch.

Tom Brady unretires: NFL community reacts to Brady's stunning return to NFL

Tom Brady shocked the NFL world once again when he announced Sunday afternoon that he is unretiring from the NFL and will play this upcoming season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seismic QB news -- just days away from the official start of free agency -- sent shockwaves throughout the NFL and the sports world at large.