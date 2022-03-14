Bengals sign free agent guard Alex Cappa, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals have reached an agreement with free agent right guard Alex Cappa.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Cappa is signing a four-year. $40 million deal with Cincinnati.

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Not only did this signing get announced as soon as the legal tampering period open, it’s now the largest contract the Bengals have ever given a guard in team history. The $10 million AAV is twice as large as what Clint Boling received via an extension in 2015.

Cappa, a fifth-year player out of Humboldt State, was a third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2018 NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the bench, Cappa emerged as Tampa Bay’s starting right guard in 2019 and has held that spot ever since. He’s only missed three games since then.

Last season, Cappa achieved career highs in Pro Football Focus pass blocking (69.2) and run blocking (69) grades and finished with an overall grade of 71.9, the sixth-highest among starting right guards.

There should be no doubt that Cappa will come in and start for the Bengals at that position with this deal. We will update you when we get more information about the contract...