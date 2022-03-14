Steelers land Mitchell Trubisky, per report

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a new starting quarterback.

Per NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Steelers have signed Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal with the intent of having him start.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Trubisky was the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. He helped lead the Bears to the 2018 playoffs and made the Pro Bowl that season as well, but it’s been all downhill for the Mentor, Ohio native since. Trubisky regressed in his final two years in Chicago, and the Bears drafted his replacement in Justin Fields last year after letting him leave in free agency.

The Buffalo Bills signed Trubisky to back up Josh Allen for the 2021 season, and while he only played 33 snaps this past year, interest in giving him a chance to start somewhere began spreading around the league. The belief being Trubisky was being held back in Chicago and there was more to him than what former head coach Matt Nagy got out of him.

The Steelers are now that team that hopes to strike gold and get high-level play out of the former first-round prospect. They’re still expected to draft a quarterback this April, but Trubisky is expected to at least got a shot at starting and proving himself.

And that will include two games against the Cincinnati Bengals.

How are you feeling about the Steelers’ new quarterback? Let us know in the comments!