Larry Ogunjobi signing huge contract with Chicago Bears

It’s already been an active day for the Cincinnati Bengals in NFL free agency, both good and bad.

The good was signing stud guard Alex Cappa to bolster the offensive line and help protect Joe Burrow.

The bad was seeing Larry Ogunjobi leave town, as he’s signing a three-year deal with the Chicago Bears. It’s reportedly worth $40.5 million, which is undoubtedly way more than the Bengals were willing to pay.

Larry Ogunjobi's contract with the #Bears will be a big one.



3-year deal worth $40.5 million. It includes $26.35 million guaranteed. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) March 14, 2022

Ogunjobi joined the Bengals this past offseason on a one-year deal, and boy did that pay off in a big way for him. There were rumors ahead of free agency that his next deal could pay him $10+ million annually, which Cincinnati was never going to match with a lot of money about to be spent on offensive linemen and hopefully a Jessie Bates extension.

It’s great to see Ogunjobi’s season-ending foot injury doesn’t appear to have hurt his market. Hopefully, he continues to ball out in Chicago.