 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Cappa to Cincy

Filed under:

B.J. Hill re-signing with Bengals on lucrative 3-year deal

One of the stars of the Bengals’ magical Super Bowl run is back in the fold.

By Jason Marcum
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cincinnati Bengals entered free agency needing to keep at least one of Larry Ogunjobi/B.J. Hill.

It didn’t take long for this to sort itself out, as Ogunjobi landed a big three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

And now, Hill is re-signing with the Bengals on a lucrative three-year deal.

Hill joined the Bengals in a trade with the New York Giants last season that saw former first-round pick Billy Price sent to the G-Men. I’d say that deal worked out wonderfully for Cincinnati.

We will have more on this news shortly...

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!

In This Stream

Bengals free agency 2022: Everything to know

View all 29 stories

More From Cincy Jungle

Loading comments...