B.J. Hill re-signing with Bengals on lucrative 3-year deal

The Cincinnati Bengals entered free agency needing to keep at least one of Larry Ogunjobi/B.J. Hill.

It didn’t take long for this to sort itself out, as Ogunjobi landed a big three-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

And now, Hill is re-signing with the Bengals on a lucrative three-year deal.

The #Bengals keep a big one: BJ Hill gets 3 years and $30mil with $15mil in year one. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2022

Hill joined the Bengals in a trade with the New York Giants last season that saw former first-round pick Billy Price sent to the G-Men. I’d say that deal worked out wonderfully for Cincinnati.

We will have more on this news shortly...

The Bengals re-signed B.J. Hill to a three-year, $30M deal per @RapSheet.



B.J. Hill:

77.6 run-defense grade since 2019 (9th among DI)

PFF’s #4 free agent DI pic.twitter.com/kOTZN4wJnD — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) March 14, 2022

If you want to check out our podcasts, including all Orange and Black Insider content, it is available here on CJ, the Stitcher, Spotify, iHeart Radio, our YouTube channel, and, as always, on iTunes! You can tweet us @BengalsOBI or get in touch with us via email at theobinsider@gmail.com. Be sure to subscribe to our channels to be notified when we’re going live and when new episodes are available!