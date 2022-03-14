 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Cappa to Cincy

Twitter reactions from Bengals signing Alex Cappa and Ted Karras while keeping B.J. Hill

The Bengals are getting the help they desperately need.

The Cincinnati Bengals knew the assignment, and they’ve completed it.

Cincinnati had a thrilling day in free agency, landing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and former New England Patriots center Ted Karras, then re-signing defensive tackle B.J. Hill. This news comes after losing out on defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who signed with the Chicago Bears.

Thankfully, the team did retain Hill, so their front four on that side of the ball should stay dominant in the coming season. What will be a much-improved unit is their offensive line, a group everyone had their eyes on this offseason.

The Bengals signed two key veterans, and those additions will be huge in the coming season.

That also likely means the eventual release of center Trey Hopkins who has been a consistent force for Cincinnati the last few seasons. Hopkins was a serviceable option at center, but it’ll likely be Karras who takes over now.

Here are a few takes from Twitter on the Bengals' big-time moves.

In my opinion, the best reaction was from Pro Football Focus’ Austin Gayle. Raising the floor, especially after Burrow was sacked 16 times across two of the team’s playoff games, is exactly what these moves have done for Cincinnati.

The Bengals still have a few more moves to make and should have the cap space to make things happen.

Did we miss a tweet you thought should be in this most? Let us know in the comments section!

