Connor Williams to Dolphins

The Cincinnati Bengals have already landed several free agent offensive linemen in Ted Karras and Alex Cappa.

As of now, it looks like Karras will play center, while Cappa will play one of the guard spots.

If the Bengals were planning to sign another guard, one of the top options just went off the board, as former Dallas Cowboys guard Connor Williams is signing with the Miami Dolphins.

Pro Football Focus projected Williams to get a three-year contract worth $20 million,

Former Cowboys’ OL Connor Williams is signing a 2-year $14 million deal that includes $7.5 million fully guaranteed with the Miami Dolphins, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Williams was drafted in 2018 in the second round after coming out as an offensive tackle. He initially was predicted to move inside, which is precisely what happened in Dallas. He played four season as their left guard.

In 2021, Pro Football Focus gave him a very respectable 76.1 grade. He was only credited with one sack, but he tallied up 15 penalties, which was one of the worst of any offensive lineman. He also didn’t even play 1,000 snaps in order to get there.

The bright side with Williams is he is only 24-years-old. He also never had more than six penalties in a season prior to last season, so you could make the case for it just being a rough season. He still has plenty of time to still grow as a player just entering his prime.

Williams would have been a perfect fit in the Bengals zone running scheme. He has been great as a pulling guard. His struggles against power could be an issue in pass blocking though, which isn’t ideal inside, but that ability as a run blocker could make up for it.