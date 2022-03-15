Approval Poll: Bengals sign Alex Cappa, who once tried to play through a broken leg

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the ground running as the legal tampering period of NFL free agency kicked off.

Monday, players and teams could come to verbal agreements for contracts starting at 12:00 pm ET. Within the first five minutes, the Bengals began to improve their offensive line, agreeing to a deal with offensive guard Alex Cappa.

After perhaps the biggest target in Ryan Jensen signed a deal to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cappa was clearly priority one for the front office. A deal agreed upon quickly as the new league year opens shows a team had done its homework and wanted to make sure other teams didn’t have a chance to steal him away.

Alex Cappa Bengals deal: $35M, $11M gtd, $9M signing bonus, salaries $1.5M, $5.5M, $6M, $7M $2M roster bonus 2022, up to $500K per game active roster bonus, annual $500K workout bonus, $1M annual Pro Bowl incentive — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 15, 2022

Cappa will be a welcomed addition to an offensive line room where guard play was clearly a hindrance for an offense loaded with firepower. The 27-year-old lineman comes from a winning culture and spent the past two seasons playing with Tom Brady, who we seem to hear Joe Burrow compared to quite a bit recently.

As legal tampering continues and the new league year officially begins on Wednesday, look for Cincinnati to remain heavily involved in the offensive line market.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack is on record saying he wants “glass eaters” on his offensive line and Cappa certainly seems to fit the part:

Alex Cappa seriously tried to play with a broken leg against Washington in the wild-card game in 2020. Like he legit tried to play on a BROKEN LEG. Unreal toughness. An instant upgrade for the Bengals’ offensive line. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 14, 2022

The fans have demanded improvements to the offensive line and the front office appears to share the same sentiment. Do you think it was a good start for the retooling in the trenches?