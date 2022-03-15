 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News Cappa to Cincy

Approval Poll: Bengals sign Alex Cappa, who once tried to play through a broken leg

The Bengals were active at the start of legal tampering. Was it a good move?

By Drew S Garrison
Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals hit the ground running as the legal tampering period of NFL free agency kicked off.

Monday, players and teams could come to verbal agreements for contracts starting at 12:00 pm ET. Within the first five minutes, the Bengals began to improve their offensive line, agreeing to a deal with offensive guard Alex Cappa.

After perhaps the biggest target in Ryan Jensen signed a deal to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cappa was clearly priority one for the front office. A deal agreed upon quickly as the new league year opens shows a team had done its homework and wanted to make sure other teams didn’t have a chance to steal him away.

Cappa will be a welcomed addition to an offensive line room where guard play was clearly a hindrance for an offense loaded with firepower. The 27-year-old lineman comes from a winning culture and spent the past two seasons playing with Tom Brady, who we seem to hear Joe Burrow compared to quite a bit recently.

As legal tampering continues and the new league year officially begins on Wednesday, look for Cincinnati to remain heavily involved in the offensive line market.

Offensive line coach Frank Pollack is on record saying he wants “glass eaters” on his offensive line and Cappa certainly seems to fit the part:

The fans have demanded improvements to the offensive line and the front office appears to share the same sentiment. Do you think it was a good start for the retooling in the trenches?

Do you like the Cappa addition?

  • 98%
    Yes
    (206 votes)
  • 1%
    No
    (4 votes)
