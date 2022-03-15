Bengals News (3/15): Options at tight end

Reports: Bengals Retain Playoff Hero B.J. Hill: 'We're Going To Have Even More Fun This Year'

"He can't wait to get back to Cincinnati," said Hill, the Bengals defensive tackle who is headed here Tuesday himself to sign the contract and start looking for a house. "He knows all the words to the touchdown song. All the touchdown songs.

O-Line Gurus Praise Bengals' Reported Additions As Free Agency Opens

"Both of them come from winning organizations, they've both been well coached and they're both in the prime of their careers. They're in the sweet spot," Lapham says. "Be sturdy and strong in there, not get the middle of the pocket pushed back in the quarterback's face … I think that's the way they've played to this point."

Reports: Bengals Eat Some Glass In Agreements With Two Proven O-Line Vets

Multiple outlets reported a four-year, $40 million deal, for Cappa which began the renovation of the Bengals offensive line with what looks to their Opening Day right guard. About 90 minutes later word surfaced they agreed to terms with another vet who could start at either left guard or center. Karras, who turns 29 Tuesday, has done both the last two seasons for the Patriots and Dolphins. Both had Pro Football Focus grades at guard last season worthy of the top 25.

Reports: Bengals Complete B.J. Hill Trade With Long-Term Deal

The Bengals were hopeful they could re-sign both of their top-of-the line three techniques that combined for 12.5 crucial interior sacks. When Ogunjobi, the starter, left for a $40 million deal, that became moot. Hill became the starter with a reported three-year deal, $30 million agreement that pays him half of that in the first year and fits him into a towering pay scale on the defensive line where the other three starters count about $35 million against the $208 million salary cap.

Film Breakdown: Ted Karras Raises Ceiling of Cincinnati Bengals' Offensive Line

Ted Karras agreed to a three-year deal with the Bengals on Monday. He was most recently the Patriots left guard for a majority of the 2021 season, but has experience at all three interior offensive line spots.

Bengals possible target La’el Collins could slip to free agency soon

It was recently reported that the Bengals were interested in Collins, along with the Jaguars, Broncos and Dolphins. He’d be a big upgrade at right tackle and fill a third need after the signings of Ted Karras and Alex Cappa upgraded two interior spots.

As Cincinnati Bengals enter free agency, Joe Burrow's voice becomes more influential - Cincinnati Bengals Blog- ESPN

That moniker now carries a double meaning for Burrow as the Bengals approach free agency. The third-year player fresh off a Super Bowl appearance isn’t just someone who the team is building around. When it’s time to evaluate incoming players, Burrow’s voice carries a significant amount of weight.

AP sources: Bengals agree to deals with Cappa, Karras

People with knowledge of the deals confirmed to The Associated Press that the Bengals reached agreements with Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa and offensive lineman Ted Karras, formerly of the New England Patriots.

Cincinnati Bengals legend Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade

"I would think the Bengals have probably been in dialogue [with the Cowboys]. I don't know if the dialogue is continuing. I'm sure the waters have been tested though," Lapham said. "He's (Collins) really hurt his market value with all of that [injuries and suspensions] because he can play, there's no question about that. He's a very solid offensive tackle, but I wouldn't overpay him and I wouldn't give up too much to get him."

Analyzing Cincinnati Bengals' Options at Tight End With C.J. Uzomah Headed to New York Jets

C.J. Uzomah agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract with the New York Jets on Monday. The 29-year-old emerged as a leader for the Bengals in 2021 and set career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (493) and touchdowns (5).

