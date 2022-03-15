Dave Lapham talks La’el Collins

It doesn’t sound like there’s much traction in any potential trade between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys centering around offensive tackle La’el Collins.

Former Bengals star and current broadcaster Dave Lapham shared some insight on the latest surrounding any possible Collins trade between Cincinnati and Dallas on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

“I would think the Bengals have probably been in dialogue. I don’t know if the dialogue is continuing,” said Lap of Cincinnati and Dallas talking about a deal. “I’m sure the waters have been tested, though.”

Lapham also pointed out that Collins’ lengthy injury history and a five-game suspension for a failed drug test during the 2021 season which has hurt his trade value.

“He’s really hurt his market value with all of that,” Lapham said. “Because he can play, there’s no question about that. He’s a very solid offensive tackle, but I wouldn’t overpay him and I wouldn’t give up too much to get him.”

The Bengals are still in need of a starting offensive tackle but have made two key additions to their offensive line already with the signings of Alex Cappa and Ted Karras.

You can listen to Lapham’s full segment below.

