Andrew Whitworth announces retirement from NFL

Former Cincinnati Bengals tackle Andrew Whitworth has retired from the NFL after an illustrious 16-year career.

Whitworth ended his career with a Super Bowl victory over the Bengals. He was instrumental in the Los Angeles Rams' success this season, starting 15 games at tackle. He spent the last five years with Los Angeles.

Prior to joining the Rams, Whitworth spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, having success during and before the years of the Andy Dalton/A.J. Green era. Whitworth was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Bengals and nominated to two All-Pro rosters.

Four-time Pro-Bowl and Super-Bowl champion left tackle Andrew Whitworth, the 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, announced his retirement.



There weren’t more universally liked and respected players than the 40-year-old who made NFL history by becoming the oldest OT ever to play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2022

Every fan would’ve rather had the Bengals win the Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history, but a small condolence was that Whitworth, a fan-favorite during his decade-plus career with Cincinnati, finally earned the league’s highest accolade.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year will end his career with 239 regular-season games and 9 playoff games on his resume along with the aforementioned awards. He was originally the Bengals’ second-round pick in 2006, a draft in which Cincinnati took CB Johnathan Joseph in the first round.

While there’s no guarantee, Whitworth could be a Hall of Famer when that nomination is available to him. Given how great he is on and off the field, he should absolutely be named a Hall of Fame selection in the future.

Thanks for the memories!