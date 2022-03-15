Bengals announce B.J. Hill deal

The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed defensive tackle B.J. Hill to a three-year contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Hill, a fifth-year player out of North Carolina State, was originally a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018. He joined Cincinnati via a trade with the Giants last August that saw Billy Price shipped to the Big Apple.

The 26-year-old Hill then went on to play in 16 regular-season games (two starts) and all four playoff games (three starts) for the Bengals. He totaled 50 tackles and 5.5 sacks (fourth on team) during the regular season, as well as 13 tackles, 1.5 sacks and an interception in the NFL playoffs.

Had he not re-signed, Hill was due to become an unrestricted free agent at the start of the new league year at 4 pm ET tomorrow.

Hill’s contract is reportedly worth $30 million, so he’s pretty much locked into a starting spot for the foreseeable future after his breakout 2021 season.

The future of the Bengals defensive line continues to look very bright.

B.J. Hill: “I knew I wanted to be back here. It’s special here… I definitely wanted to be back. I was telling people I was going to be back.” pic.twitter.com/ntWg0HGTpm — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) March 15, 2022

