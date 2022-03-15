Approval Poll: Bengals re-sign defensive tackle B.J. Hill

The Cincinnati Bengals entered the legal tampering period of free agency with a clear need to secure a pass-rusher on the interior of their defensive line. They had found two players last season in Larry Ogunjobi and B.J. Hill.

However, both were unrestricted free agents this offseason.

Cincinnati saw a hit to that operation when Ogunjobi took a sizeable deal to head to the Chicago Bears. That did make the decision to give Hill a three-year deal worth up to $30 million that much easier.

Safe to say BJ Hill is pumped and jacked after his three-year, $30 million deal. "Let's GO!!" pic.twitter.com/8UpoRkXRj9 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 15, 2022

In his first season with Cincinnati, Hill had seven sacks and 38 pressures while playing 502 snaps compared to Ogunjobi's just over 700 snaps. Hill's most memorable play may be his interception against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game. It helped propel the Bengals comeback.

Hill likely will take the role of Ogunjobi with 700 snaps, which will be interesting to see how well he does with even more opportunities. It is fairly obvious the team opted for Hill at roughly $10 million average salary per season to Ogunjobi at just over $13 average salary per season.

We won't know until next season if that was the right choice though.

What do you think of the Bengals opting to re-sign Hill?

Poll Do you like the B.J. Hill re-signing? Absolutely, he is just as good as Larry Ogunjobi for less.

Yes, but I do think Ogunjobi was a better option. He was just expensive.

No, they should have paid Ogunjobi or another high profile defensive tackle

I think I like the move, but I reserve the right to complain with hindsight if it doesn't go well. vote view results 73% Absolutely, he is just as good as Larry Ogunjobi for less. (184 votes)

20% Yes, but I do think Ogunjobi was a better option. He was just expensive. (52 votes)

0% No, they should have paid Ogunjobi or another high profile defensive tackle (2 votes)

5% I think I like the move, but I reserve the right to complain with hindsight if it doesn't go well. (13 votes) 251 votes total Vote Now

