Patriots a threat to trade for La’el Collins?

In a turn of events, the Cincinnati Bengals’ acquisition of one o-line target may help cost them another.

After signing Alex Cappa away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the fighting Tom Bradys managed to trade for New England Patriots guard Shaq Mason.

Now, Boston Herald reporter Andrew Callahan says that by shedding Mason’s contract, the Patriots are becoming a threat to trade for Dallas Cowboys tackle La’el Collins.

The #Patriots have weighed acquiring Dallas OL La'El Collins via trade, according to sources.



Price had been a sticking point, but they've now effectively doubled their cap space by trading away Shaq Mason. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) March 15, 2022

After initially joining the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015, Collins has developed into one of the game’s better right tackles. He allowed just two sacks in 671 offensive snaps in 12 games last season and earned an 82.0 Pro Football Focus grade.

Collins missed the entire 2020 season with a hip injury, then five more games this past season due to suspension. He allegedly tried bribing an NFL drug-test collector, which is likely making him a tough sell in NFL front offices.

Though the Bengals have reportedly shown interest in Collins, the belief was the veteran would eventually be cut, and that’s when the team would really pursue him.

However, it now looks as though the Patriots could trade for Collins. It doesn’t appear the Bengals are interested in giving up assets and taking on Collins’ $10 million cap hit this year for whoever trades for him.

Also, the latest update from Dave Lapham doesn’t exactly paint a promising picture for the Bengals’ interest in Collins.

Thankfully, it’s still early in free agency, and there will be more good options available to upgrade the right tackle spot.