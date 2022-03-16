Approval Poll: Bengals land Ted Karras

After signing guard Alex Cappa just minutes into the legal tampering NFL negotiating window, the Cincinnati Bengals continued their focus on the offensive line.

This time, they went with former New England Patriots veteran offensive lineman Ted Karras.

Cappa is slotted to be the new right guard to protect Joe Burrow, but Karras provides a tad bit more flexibility. Since coming into the league in 2016, Karras has split his time between guard and center, and played well at both spots.

Initial reports are slotting Karras in as the Bengals’ new starting center, but the ability to move around will allow for more free agent offensive lineman to be explored as the team revamps the trenches.

For example, if the Bengals choose to move on from Trey Hopkins and bring in the recently released J.C. Tretter, Karras’ documented success at guard affords them the opportunity to do so. After watching Burrow take 70 sacks in 2021, the front office may opt to go a route that provides maximum improvement and in the fastest way.

Adding a veteran who can play multiple spots at a solid level will be a welcomed sight for all as the Bengals make an early effort to secure the top players on the market.

Karras at center (without additional moves) would seem to anoint 2021 second round pick Jackson Carman as the new starting left guard, with Cappa sticking to his traditional right guard position. However, the option of Karras playing in that guard spot leaves the door open for additional moves.

Do you like the addition of Karras?

